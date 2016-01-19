Arkansas Community Mental Health Centers Face Multiple Challenges
A dozen community mental health centers in Arkansas provide comprehensive mental health and psychiatric services to low income and indigent families, adults and children in all 75 counties. In 2015, more than 69 thousand Arkansans were served. But, these non-profit institutions face certain challenges this new year. We visit Ozark Guidance Center in Northwest Arkansas to see how such centers operate and also talk with a spokesperson for the Arkansas Mental Health Council.