Children's Emergency Shelter Establishes Independent Living Facility for Emancipated Foster Youth

The Fort Smith Children’s Emergency Shelter has created an independent living facility and program for young people who’ve officially aged out of foster care—the first such facility in the state. CES director, Jack Moffett, who's in charge of the project, says youth who age out of foster care without sufficient resources are at risk for becoming homeless or being incarcerated.
