In Anticipation of Ozark Hummingbirds
Summer feeders hang at the Bartlett Farm
Sara Bartlett
Female Ruby Throat Hummingbird, Bartlett Farm
Sara Bartlett
Rare Rufous Hummingbird, Bartlett Farm
David Oakley
Sugarwater feeder array, Bartlett Farm
Sara Bartlett
Sara Bartlett holds rare Anna's Hummingbird post-banding by expert Bob Sargeant at Bartlett Farm
Sara Bartlett
Rare Anna's Hummingbird feeding at Bartlett Farm, winter of 2010
Sara Bartlett
Migratory tropical hummingbirds will make their annual journey onto the Ozarks over the next few weeks, where a fortunate few will find sweet nectar freshly mixed by local residents contained in special bright red feeders. We visit Washington County resident, Sara Bartlett, who's become something of a legend in the hummingbird community. She teaches us some rules about caring for the birds.
(Thanks to Arkansas bird expert Joe Neal for contributing hummingbird audio for this story.)
MUSIC: "Hummingbird" Tut Tut Child