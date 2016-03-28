In Anticipation of Ozark Hummingbirds

© 2022 KUAF
KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 28, 2016 at 1:53 PM CDT
Summer feeders hang at the Bartlett Farm
Sara Bartlett
Female Ruby Throat Hummingbird, Bartlett Farm
Sara Bartlett
Rare Rufous Hummingbird, Bartlett Farm
David Oakley
Sugarwater feeder array, Bartlett Farm
Sara Bartlett
Sara Bartlett holds rare Anna's Hummingbird post-banding by expert Bob Sargeant at Bartlett Farm
Sara Bartlett
Rare Anna's Hummingbird feeding at Bartlett Farm, winter of 2010
Sara Bartlett

Migratory tropical hummingbirds will make their annual journey onto the Ozarks over the next few weeks, where a fortunate few will find sweet nectar freshly mixed by local residents contained in special bright red feeders. We visit Washington County resident, Sara Bartlett, who's become something of a legend in the hummingbird community.  She teaches us some rules about caring for the birds.

(Thanks to Arkansas bird expert Joe Neal for contributing hummingbird audio for this story.)

MUSIC: "Hummingbird" Tut Tut Child

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
