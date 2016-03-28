In Anticipation of Ozark Hummingbirds

Migratory tropical hummingbirds will make their annual journey onto the Ozarks over the next few weeks, where a fortunate few will find sweet nectar freshly mixed by local residents contained in special bright red feeders. We visit Washington County resident, Sara Bartlett, who's become something of a legend in the hummingbird community. She teaches us some rules about caring for the birds.

(Thanks to Arkansas bird expert Joe Neal for contributing hummingbird audio for this story.)

MUSIC: "Hummingbird" Tut Tut Child