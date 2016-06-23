Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The A Words, A Guide
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published June 23, 2016 at 12:37 PM CDT
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds wants us all to be a part of good grammar, not apart from good grammar.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, uses a former Supreme Court Justice's love of language to spur a conversation about hyphens.
-
Our Militant Grammarian does not like a singular "they." At all. Katherine Shurlds is back for another visit.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, explains pronunciation is a key to good spelling.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, gives us advice on collective nouns and nouns of multitude.
-
Katherine Shurlds, our Militant Grammarian, says sometimes proper communication can be mangled by using an incorrect word.