Conventions 2016: Business as Usual?
By Talk Business and Politics
Published July 19, 2016 at 12:07 PM CDT
It has been an odd election year. Will the major party conventions follow tradition or keep the unexpected going?
Roby Brock speaks to Jim Guy Tucker, a Democrat, and Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin, a Republican, about what to expect from the two conventions.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
