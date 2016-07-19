© 2022 KUAF
Conventions 2016: Business as Usual?

KUAF | By Talk Business and Politics
Published July 19, 2016 at 12:07 PM CDT
It has been an odd election year.  Will the major party conventions follow tradition or keep the unexpected going? Roby Brock speaks to Jim Guy Tucker, a Democrat, and Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin, a Republican, about what to expect from the two conventions.

