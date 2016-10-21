Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
More Arkansans Using Banks
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published October 21, 2016 at 1:28 PM CDT
courtesy
/
Talk Business & Politics
The percentage of Arkansas residents categorized as "unbanked" is at a record low. We asked Michael Tilley from
Talk Business and Politics to explain what this means. He also talks about Van Buren's approach to downtown.
