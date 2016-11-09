© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Republic of the Marshall Islands Eliminates Offshore Postal Voting

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 9, 2016 at 1:19 PM CST
Flag_of_the_Marshall_Islands.png
The official flag of the Republic of the Marshall Islands

In late October, a majority of parliamentary representatives of the Republic of the Marshall Islands voted to eliminate absentee voting by mail for Marshallese living overseas. The new law affects thousands of islanders residing in the U.S., including Arkansas. We talk with a member of Parliament about the decision, get reaction from a Marshallese politician living in Springdale, and gather analysis from a noted Marshall Islands newspaper editor.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Marshallese community
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content