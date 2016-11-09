Republic of the Marshall Islands Eliminates Offshore Postal Voting
In late October, a majority of parliamentary representatives of the Republic of the Marshall Islands voted to eliminate absentee voting by mail for Marshallese living overseas. The new law affects thousands of islanders residing in the U.S., including Arkansas. We talk with a member of Parliament about the decision, get reaction from a Marshallese politician living in Springdale, and gather analysis from a noted Marshall Islands newspaper editor.