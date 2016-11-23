UAFS To Study STEM Degree Abandonment

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith in the spring semester will start a two-and-a-half year study to find out why some students majoring in science, technology, engineering and math fields are leaving school when they're relatively close to obtaining a degree. A nearly $200,000 grant from Great Lakes Higher Education Guaranty Corporation will fund the study.We hear from Dr. Ron Darbeau, the dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics at UAFS, who authored the grant.