© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

UAFS To Study STEM Degree Abandonment

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published November 23, 2016 at 12:09 PM CST

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith in the spring semester will start a two-and-a-half year study to find out why some students majoring in science, technology, engineering and math fields are leaving school when they're relatively close to obtaining a degree. A nearly $200,000 grant from Great Lakes Higher Education Guaranty Corporation will fund the study.We hear from Dr. Ron Darbeau, the dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics at UAFS, who authored the grant.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories UAFS
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content