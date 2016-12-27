Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Quit Saying This!
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published December 27, 2016 at 12:53 PM CST
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, has a few phrases she wants to evaporate in 2017.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our Militant Grammarian Katherine Shurlds helps us out with some of the smallest, yet important, words.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, is back with help to make sure the sentences we write have proper balance.MUSIC: "Balance" Hudson Mohawke
-
No slip of the tongue when the Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, discusses Latin.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, introduces us to phrasal verbs and explains why a tiny, tiny word is so versatile.MUSIC: "Up, Up and Away" 5th…
-
The Militant Grammarian helps us understand some of the misunderstood lyrics in some of the most well-known Christmas carols.MUSIC: "God Rest Ye Merry…