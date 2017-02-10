Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas Grocery Stores and Wine
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published February 10, 2017 at 1:21 PM CST
Michael Tilley from
Talk Business and Politics helps us navigate through legislation that would change were some wine can be purchased in Arkansas. He also discusses a new project developed with builders and the Fort Smith School District.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
