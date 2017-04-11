© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

A Rare Passing Grade from John Brummett for President Trump

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published April 11, 2017 at 3:42 PM CDT
robybrummett.png
Talk Business and Politics

John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democat-Gazette, explains to Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, why he's offering a bit of approval for President Trump.

MUSIC: "Lenny" Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble

Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
