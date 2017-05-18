Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
From MBA to Minimum Wage
Published May 18, 2017 at 3:40 PM CDT
Deepak Singh is a writer, producer and journalist in public radio. His new book "How May I Help You: An Immigrant's Journey from MBA to Minimum Wage" details how he arrived in the United States from India with an MBA and career and ended up working in retail.
MUSIC: “Story of an Immigrant” Civil Twilight
