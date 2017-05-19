Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Tourism Ticker Numbers Down Slightly
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published May 19, 2017 at 12:59 PM CDT
Michael Tilley with Talk Business and Politics explains that although state tourism numbers are down, that's not a bad thing because they're being compared to last year's robust numbers.
MUSIC: "Unreasonable Behavior" Thomas Newman
-
David Whitaker, from Fayetteville, is the new Arkansas House Minority Leader. He talked with Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics about his ideas…
-
Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics discusses the latest developments surrounding a recycling controversy in Fort Smith, a Ten Commandments…
-
Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics discusses a computer exercise in Fort Smith and a new road (or stretch of road) in Bella Vista and what…
-
Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, talks with John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, about a possible…
-
The big story of last week was the firing of FBI Director James Comey. Roby Brock recently spoke with Senator John Boozman who said he wants a full…