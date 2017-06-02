© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

OKC Band Feels at Home in NWA

KUAF
Published June 2, 2017 at 9:09 AM CDT
Space4Lease.jpg
courtesy
/

Space4Lease is a four-piece, psychedelic rock group based in Oklahoma City. The quartet has ties to Northwest Arkansas and has played a handful of shows in the region since the start of the year. The quartet is working on a new album that will be released later this summer.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Firmin-Garner Performance StudioMusic
Related Content