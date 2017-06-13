Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Testimony Fallout, Predicting 2018
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published June 13, 2017 at 12:02 PM CDT
Talk Business and Politics
John Brummett, a political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics about the testimony last week from former FBI Director James Comey. The conversation also touches on recent announcements by Arkansas Democrats seeking office in 2018.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
Roby Brock with our partner Talk Business and Politics moderated a political discussion about Arkansas finances. His guests included State Representative…
Tax collections for the four largest cities in northwest Arkansas set a record for the month of May. Michael Tilley with Talk Business and Politics has…
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks to Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics about a week full of international…
Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, sits down with Marcy Doderer, the CEO of Arkansas Children's. She says the mission of the…
Conversations about tax reform in Arkansas continue, and Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, asks Representative Laurie Rushing about…