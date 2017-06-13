© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Testimony Fallout, Predicting 2018

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published June 13, 2017 at 12:02 PM CDT
robybrummett.png
Talk Business and Politics

John Brummett, a political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics about the testimony last week from former FBI Director James Comey. The conversation also touches on recent announcements by Arkansas Democrats seeking office in 2018.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
See stories by Roby Brock
Related Content