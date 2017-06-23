Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Home Sales Still Surging in NWA
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published June 23, 2017 at 12:18 PM CDT
Michael Tilley, from Talk Business and Politics, says the continuing rise in home sales in northwest Arkansas outpaces predictions.
