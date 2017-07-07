© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

UA Program Exploring Ways to Help Youth with Disabilities Engage in the Workforce Enters Third Year

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 7, 2017 at 12:14 PM CDT
PROMISE youth, Zachary McCoy "faces" inventory at a Harp's store in Rogers.

"Arkansas PROMISE" is a five-year federally funded demonstration project that provides comprehensive workplace training for teens with disabilities. Now in its third year, the project involves 2,000 youth in 25 Arkansas counties. PROMISE, an acronym for “Promoting Readiness of Minors in Supplemental Security Income” is being tested in ten other states. We provide a progress report.

