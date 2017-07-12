Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Never Just One Shenanigan
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published July 12, 2017 at 12:49 PM CDT
Our Militant Grammarian Katherine Shurlds explains the world of pluralia tantum...words with just a plural form.
MUSIC: "A Girls Like You" The Smithereens
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
