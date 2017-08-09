Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Health, Taxes and North Korea
Published August 9, 2017 at 12:59 PM CDT
Arkansas Senator John Boozman talks to Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business and Politics about possible approaches to national, and international, issues.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
