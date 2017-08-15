Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Latest Week of Crisis
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published August 15, 2017 at 12:41 PM CDT
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, discuss the latest week of news.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
