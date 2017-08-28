City of Bella Vista Looks Toward Future Possibilities and Challenges

The City of Bella Vista has hired a consulting company from Kansas City to help create a comprehensive plan for the future as the city’s population grows larger and younger every year. City leaders and residents agree on several things: Bella Vista’s natural setting is an asset that needs to be maintained despite growth, Highway 71 is currently the heart of the city and also one of its biggest challenges, and Bella Vista needs more economic development to accommodate its changing population. Residents weighed in during a visioning summit organized by the City of Bella Vista and the consultants from Gould Evans and two plan to hold more public input sessions in the future.