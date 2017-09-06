© 2022 KUAF
Efforts Continue to Court Tourism Dollars

KUAF | By Talk Business and Politics
Published September 6, 2017 at 10:38 AM CDT
Rex Nelson recently sat down with Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics and talked about a number of projects happening in the state that are aimed at drawing in more tourism revenue, including an effort to rejuvenate the Arlington Hotel in Hot Springs.

