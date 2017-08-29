Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Crime and Punishment (and Forgiveness)
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published August 29, 2017 at 12:27 PM CDT
courtesy: Talk Business and Politics
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock, from our partner
Talk Business and Politics, about stories involving crime and the the criminals. Arkansas is approaching another execution and a story in Fort Smith is about forgiveness.
