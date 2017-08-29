© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Crime and Punishment (and Forgiveness)

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published August 29, 2017 at 12:27 PM CDT
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, about stories involving crime and the the criminals. Arkansas is approaching another execution and a story in Fort Smith is about forgiveness.

Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
