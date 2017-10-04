© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Will This Time be Any Different?

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published October 4, 2017 at 12:47 PM CDT
robybrummett4.png
Talk Business & Politics

For their regular weekly conversation, Roby Brock and John Brummett discuss the murders in Las Vegas and whether the national discussion following this latest tragedy will be any different. Roby is with our partner Talk Business and Politics and John is a political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
See stories by Roby Brock
Related Content