Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ed Stilley's Reach
Published October 5, 2017 at 12:49 PM CDT
Left to right: Donna Mulhollan, Kelly Mulhollan, son Stephen Stilley, Ed Stilley, and Eliza Stilley. (2015 file photo)
We consider the "outsider art" of a true Ozarker, Ed Stilley. His guitars are made from found objects and we use clips from past shows to understand his mission a bit more.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Ozark roots musician Kelly Mulhollan, who performs with his wife Donna as “Still on the Hill,” has authored a richly photographed book titled “True Faith,…
The annual Purple Hull Pea Festival in Emerson, Arkansas includes tiller races. Fifteen years ago we learned more about the sport.
The winner of the 2017 Porter Prize was announced this morning: Fayetteville resident Padma Viswanathan.
As Crystal Bridges prepares to screen the Legend of Boggy Creek, we revisit a conversation about Arkansas-connected film.
Pioneers Dick Gregory and Sonny Burgess both died recently. We hear part of conversations that they had with Ozarks at Large in the 1990s.
We go back 13 years for a story about art cars in downtown Fayetteville. One car has a chorus of fish and another has the world's largest collection of…