Ozarks at Large Stories

Ed Stilley's Reach

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published October 5, 2017 at 12:49 PM CDT
Left to right: Donna Mulhollan, Kelly Mulhollan, son Stephen Stilley, Ed Stilley, and Eliza Stilley. (2015 file photo)

We consider the "outsider art" of a true Ozarker, Ed Stilley. His guitars are made from found objects and we use clips from past shows to understand his mission a bit more.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
