Lights, Camera, Arkansas
Published August 2, 2017 at 1:06 PM CDT
As Crystal Bridges prepares to screen the Legend of Boggy Creek, we revisit a conversation about Arkansas-connected film.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
