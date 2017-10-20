Having Performed Together Individually, Area Musicians Banded Together For One Night

Last week, as many as 19 area folk and bluegrass musicians performed together as the ShindigMusic Hillberry Harvest Festival Orchestra at the annual music festival in Eureka Springs. Prior to that performance, seven of those musicians came to our studio to talk a little bit about the local music scene, and to perform several folk and bluegrass standards.

Musicians featured in this session include Opal Agafia, Patti Steel, Allen Swearingen, Tom Andersen, Chris Crovella, Michael Schembre and John Henry Holtus.