© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Having Performed Together Individually, Area Musicians Banded Together For One Night

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published October 20, 2017 at 12:49 PM CDT

Last week, as many as 19 area folk and bluegrass musicians performed together as the ShindigMusic Hillberry Harvest Festival Orchestra at the annual music festival in Eureka Springs. Prior to that performance, seven of those musicians came to our studio to talk a little bit about the local music scene, and to perform several folk and bluegrass standards.

Musicians featured in this session include Opal Agafia, Patti Steel, Allen Swearingen, Tom Andersen, Chris Crovella, Michael Schembre and John Henry Holtus.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Firmin-Garner Performance StudioMusic
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis
Related Content