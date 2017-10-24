© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas Immigrant Children Rank Lowest in Well-Being, New Report Says

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 24, 2017 at 1:26 PM CDT
aacf_well_being.jpg
COURTESY
/
ANNIE E. CASEY FOUNDATION

The Annie E. Casey Foundation in 2014 released an index measuring disproportionate barriers in child well-being for African American, Native American, Latino, Asian and Pacific Islander children, state by state. The findings, which include the status of immigrant children, were meant to guide policy makers and agencies. The foundation also made a commitment to issue a fresh index every three years to track progress. The 2017 index, released today, indicates some progress has been made nationwide, but Arkansas lags. We get analysis from Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families on the status of immigrant children in Arkansas.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content