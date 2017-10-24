Arkansas Immigrant Children Rank Lowest in Well-Being, New Report Says

The Annie E. Casey Foundation in 2014 released an index measuring disproportionate barriers in child well-being for African American, Native American, Latino, Asian and Pacific Islander children, state by state. The findings, which include the status of immigrant children, were meant to guide policy makers and agencies. The foundation also made a commitment to issue a fresh index every three years to track progress. The 2017 index, released today, indicates some progress has been made nationwide, but Arkansas lags. We get analysis from Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families on the status of immigrant children in Arkansas.