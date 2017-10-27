© 2022 KUAF
Walton Family Foundation Steps in to Fund Study of Bella Vista Lake and Dam

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published October 27, 2017 at 3:09 PM CDT
Fallen trees and debris piled up against the dam at Lake Bella Vista early this year.

The Walton Family Foundation has offered a grant of nearly $100,000 to study the future options for Lake Bella Vista and its dam. The dam was declared failed in 2008 after it was topped by flooding. The city originally planned to rebuild the dam using FEMA disaster funds, but ran into opposition from Friends of Little Sugar Creek, an organization that wants to see the dam removed. The grant from WFF will go to the Watershed Conservation Resources Center and Ecological Design Group.

