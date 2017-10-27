Walton Family Foundation Steps in to Fund Study of Bella Vista Lake and Dam

The Walton Family Foundation has offered a grant of nearly $100,000 to study the future options for Lake Bella Vista and its dam. The dam was declared failed in 2008 after it was topped by flooding. The city originally planned to rebuild the dam using FEMA disaster funds, but ran into opposition from Friends of Little Sugar Creek, an organization that wants to see the dam removed. The grant from WFF will go to the Watershed Conservation Resources Center and Ecological Design Group.