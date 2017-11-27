© 2022 KUAF
0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.

Creating Public Schools as Safe Havens for Traumatized Students

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 27, 2017 at 2:05 PM CST
Elmdale Elementary Principal, Michele Hutton (left) and Ozark Guidance School Outreach Coordinator Jennifer Coldiron with author Scarlett Lewis.

"Trauma-Informed Classrooms" are trending across the U.S., as more teachers realize more students are experiencing personal devastation, in the public sphere or at home. We visit with Elmdale Elementary school principal Michele Hutton in Springdale, where Jennifer Coldiron, with Ozark Guidance, has educated teachers on how to respond to and help students who are traumatized. We also meet Scarlett Lewis, who's son perished in the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting five years ago. She's written a book about her personal trauma, and travels the world educating educators about the "Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement."

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
