Creating Public Schools as Safe Havens for Traumatized Students

"Trauma-Informed Classrooms" are trending across the U.S., as more teachers realize more students are experiencing personal devastation, in the public sphere or at home. We visit with Elmdale Elementary school principal Michele Hutton in Springdale, where Jennifer Coldiron, with Ozark Guidance, has educated teachers on how to respond to and help students who are traumatized. We also meet Scarlett Lewis, who's son perished in the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting five years ago. She's written a book about her personal trauma, and travels the world educating educators about the "Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement."