Remembering Joan Hess

Kyle Kellams
Published November 29, 2017 at 11:15 AM CST

Joan Hess, the author of dozens of mysteries set in fictional Arkansas locations (that were very familiar to readers in northwest Arkansas) died last week. We hear part of a conversation she had with us on Ozarks at Large in 1992.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
