Top Ten Fort Smith Stories of 2017
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published January 8, 2018 at 2:22 PM CST
Michael Tilley and the staff at
Talk Business and Politics selected ten stories they thought helped define 2017 in Fort Smith. He says he thinks many of those stories will continue to play a role in the city in 2018.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
