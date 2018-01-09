© 2022 KUAF
Here Comes the 2018 Election

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published January 9, 2018 at 1:35 PM CST
Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, begins a new year with questions about 2018 elections in Arkansas. Roby asks John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, about a GOP primary race for governor and another proposed casino amendment.

