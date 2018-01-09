Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Old-School Journalism Inspired Jargon
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published January 9, 2018 at 1:33 PM CST
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, began her career in journalism before computers. She reminds us that many phrases we still use are rooted in the old way newspapers were put together.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, brings a list of words you probably didn't know existed. She says there is a very good chance you held a zarf…
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, this week combines two passions: cooking and grammar.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, gives us a history of puns. She also delivers a few puns for us to hear.
-
Our Militant Grammarian returns to help us all with some often confused words, such as "invariably," "comprise," "compose," and others.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, is back in 2018 with another list of words some of us might not always use correctly. How badly are we…