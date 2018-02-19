Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Groundbreakings In, and Departures From, Fort Smith
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published February 19, 2018 at 12:02 PM CST
Michael Tilley from
Talk Business and Politics says the recent groundbreaking connected to the 188th Wing in Fort Smith is good news for the city. He says the announced new studios for KFSM in northwest Arkansas (and not Fort Smith) is seen as unfortunate news by some in the city.
