New Exhibit Brings Together Work of Georgia O'Keeffe, Contemporary Artists
The Beyond: Georgia O'Keeffe and Contemporary Art is on display at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art May 26 through Sept. 3.
The exhibit includes borrowed works as well as artwork from Crystal Bridges' collection like Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1.
Oakland-based artist Anna Valdez stands by her work Deerskull with Blue Vase.
Light Atlas by Cynthia Daignault.
Stars to Dust, Dust to Stars and It Wasn't Supposed to End This Way by Sharona Eliassaf
Georgia O’Keeffe is known for her paintings of enormous flowers, landscapes, feminine forms and still lifes. Her work continues to influence the creations of modern-day artists. Paintings and sculptures by O’Keeffe and contemporary artists will be on display at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art May 26 through Sept. 3.