New College and the Fort Smith Economy

KUAF | By Michael Tilley
Published June 8, 2018 at 1:36 PM CDT
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses a new report that indicates the Fort Smith economy benefits from Arkansas Colleges of Health Education. He also considers the lingering delays with rolling out medical marijuana in Arkansas.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
