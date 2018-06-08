Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
New College and the Fort Smith Economy
By Michael Tilley
Published June 8, 2018 at 1:36 PM CDT
Michael Tilley, with
Talk Business and Politics, discusses a new report that indicates the Fort Smith economy benefits from Arkansas Colleges of Health Education. He also considers the lingering delays with rolling out medical marijuana in Arkansas.
