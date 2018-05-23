Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
After the Election...
Published May 23, 2018 at 2:12 PM CDT
We know, for the most part, how the November election ballot will look in Arkansas. Roby Brock, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses what yesterday's primary election results may mean.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
