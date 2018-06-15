Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Glatfelter Hosts Official Grand Opening
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published June 15, 2018 at 11:32 AM CDT
Michael Tilley from
Talk Business & Politics gives us an update from this morning's celebration at Glatfelter's Fort Smith location. The manufacturing company has made a $90 million investment in an old Mitsubishi plant and employs about 70 people.
