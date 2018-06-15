© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Glatfelter Hosts Official Grand Opening

KUAF | By Michael Tilley
Published June 15, 2018 at 11:32 AM CDT
tbp-logo-big.jpg

Michael Tilley from Talk Business & Politics gives us an update from this morning's celebration at Glatfelter's Fort Smith location. The manufacturing company has made a $90 million investment in an old Mitsubishi plant and employs about 70 people.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Related Content