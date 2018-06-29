Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Michael Tilley Footloose in Fort Smith
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published June 29, 2018 at 2:14 PM CDT
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, is back for a review of the week's news, including a 1953 law still on the books (not for long, probably) that bans Sunday dancing in Fort Smith.
