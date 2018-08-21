Tyson Expands Adult ESL, GED, Citizenship Program to Include Digital, Financial Literacy
For the last five years, Tyson Foods' Upward Academy has offered ESL, GED and citizenship courses and assistance to the employees at its plants. The program began in 2014 in Springdale and has since spread to dozens of plants across the country. Next year, Tyson also plans to pilot digital and financial literacy courses with the goal of providing employees with more opportunities, which has yielded higher attendance and retention rates throughout the company.