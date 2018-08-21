© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Tyson Expands Adult ESL, GED, Citizenship Program to Include Digital, Financial Literacy

KUAF
Published August 21, 2018 at 1:25 PM CDT
tyson_foods_logo.png

For the last five years, Tyson Foods' Upward Academy has offered ESL, GED and citizenship courses and assistance to the employees at its plants. The program began in 2014 in Springdale and has since spread to dozens of plants across the country. Next year, Tyson also plans to pilot digital and financial literacy courses with the goal of providing employees with more opportunities, which has yielded higher attendance and retention rates throughout the company.

 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Tyson Foods
Related Content