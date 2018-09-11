Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
GOP Leads in Congressional Races
Published September 11, 2018 at 2:14 PM CDT
courtesy: Talk Business & Politics
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, examines poll numbers indicating GOP incumbents lead in all four Arkansas congressional districts. He talks with Roby Brock from our partner
Talk Business and Politics.
