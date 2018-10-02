Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Continued Kavanaugh Hearings Carry Emotional Weight
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published October 2, 2018 at 3:33 PM CDT
courtesy: Talk Business & Politics
/
Political writer John Brummett sits down with Roby Brock, from our content partner
Talk Business and Politics, to discuss the emotional weight of Thursday's Senate committee testimony from Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, previews a summit devoted to possible investment in Fort Smith and considers the fundraising…
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, discusses the latest surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh with Roby Brock…
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, looks at the week's news including a change at the top for Tyson Foods.
As the hearings for a Supreme Court nominee near, John Brummett from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette ponders what the highly contentious process might mean…
Hope Humane Society in Fort Smith will soon export a surplus of stray animals. Michael Tilley of Talk Business and Politics tells us more, and we hear…