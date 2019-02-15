Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Husband & Wife Duo Debuts New Single
Published February 15, 2019 at 1:47 PM CST
Nathaniel Hoff and Jillian Speece describe themselves as high school sweethearts from the heartland. They’re also the husband-and-wife duo behind
The Bergamot. They released their new single "Periscope" yesterday and its accompanying video today.
