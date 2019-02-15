© 2022 KUAF
Husband & Wife Duo Debuts New Single

Published February 15, 2019 at 1:47 PM CST
Courtesy: The Bergamot
Nathaniel Hoff and Jillian Speece describe themselves as high school sweethearts from the heartland. They’re also the husband-and-wife duo behind The Bergamot. They released their new single "Periscope" yesterday and its accompanying video today.

