Reflections in Black: James Hal Cone

James Hal Cone, born in Fordyce, Ark. in 1938, grew up in Bearden and earned a Master's of Divinity from Garrett Theological Seminary as well as a Master's and Ph.D. from Northwestern University. He developed the concept of Black Liberation Theology, which is defined as a theological identity that was accountable to the life, history, and culture of African-American people. He also wrote Black Theology and Black Power in 1969 as well as other critical texts. This is his story.