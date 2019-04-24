Carter Sampson, Opal Fly Return to Area
This weekend offers the usual variety of weekend music opportunities, plus a few notable vocalists return to the region.
Wednesday, Apr. 24
Jazz Night at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
Thursday, Apr. 25
Poncé at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
Trumann Rail Boys at Wright's Barbecue (Johnson) - 8:30 p.m.
Ashtyn Barbaree at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
Tom Ware at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.
Friday, Apr. 26
Jenna and the Soul Shakers at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
The Irie Lions, Koodookoo at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
Luxenburg Trio, William Pierce at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
Statehouse Electric at Nines Alley (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
Ashtyn Barbaree at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8:30 p.m.
Sarah Loethen at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
Carter Sampson, Joe Mack at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
Jesse Dean and Co. at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Apr. 27
Big Smith w/ Jesse Dean at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - adv $20, day of $25, 9 p.m.
William Pierce, Honey Collective, Nathan Owens at Nomad's (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
Stratosphere Brothers at The Nines (Bentonville) - 9 p.m.
Cody Nielsen at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
Kurt Hunter at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
Ozarks Chorale at The Aud (Eureka Springs) - $10, 7:30 p.m.
Opal Fly and Kapow at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8:30 p.m.
Ocie Fisher at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Apr. 28
Santana at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $42.50, 7:30 p.m.