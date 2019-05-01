Jazz, Folk, Rock and More on Tap
Although this weekend may be dominated by beer festivals, there are still plenty of opportunities to see live music throughout the region.
Thursday, May. 2
Willi Carlisle at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
Chardonay, Pono AM, Nick Shoulders and the Okay Crawdad at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
Dance Monkey Dance at Wright's Barbecue (Johnson) - 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May. 3
Power of Music Festival (Bentonville) - $20 adv, $25 day of
3 Penny Acre at Guisinger Building (Fayetteville) - $20, 7 p.m.
Arkansauce, The Mighty Pines at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15, 9:30 p.m.
Emily Rowland at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
The Traveling Squirrels at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
Steve Earle at The Aud (Eureka Springs) - start at $45, 8 p.m.
Sad Daddy at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
Saturday, May. 4
Brewgrass at Washington County Fairgrounds (Fayetteville) - $7, 1 p.m.
Brother Moses at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 9 p.m.
Dumptruck Boyz at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
Ryan Woodland at The Nines (Bentonville) - 9 p.m.
House of Songs Songwriter Showcase at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $10, 7 p.m.
The John Spurling Project at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
The 1-Oz Jig at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
Tony Alvarez at Wright's Barbecue (Johnson) - 12 p.m.
Sunday, May. 5
Kim Prevost - Bill Solley Duo at Botanical Garden of the Ozarks (Fayetteville) - 3 p.m., $60
Tim Easton at Eureka House Concerts (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.