Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Jeopardy, Mt. Rushmore and the President
Published May 14, 2019 at 12:07 PM CDT
This week's conversation between John Brummett, political writer for the
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, with Talk Business and Politics, covers plenty of ground. They discuss President Trump, the eventual Democratic nominee and the Mount Rushmore of Arkansas music.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
Contributing reporter from Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Talk Business & Politics
Much discussion remains after the release last week of the redacted Mueller Report to Congress. This week, political columnist John Brummett discusses…
February jobs numbers are in for the Fort Smith metro area. Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics paints us a picture of the good news and bad…
With the official end of the 92nd Arkansas General Assembly last week, political writer John Brummett has picked some high points and low points of the…
On November 20, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will celebrate the birth of the Arkansas Gazette, the oldest newspaper west of the Mississippi River. This…
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses several recent developments designed to strengthen the Arkansas River Valley workforce. He also…