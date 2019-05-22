Reflections in Black: Autherine Lucy Foster

Born in Alabama in October 1929, Autherine Lucy Foster earned her bachelor's degree in English from Miles College in Fairfield in 1952 and, in 1956, became the first African American student to attend the University of Alabama. Lucy Foster was expelled weeks later after riots broke out when residents learned of her admission but eventually returned to graduate with a master's degree in 1992. She received an honorary doctorate from the school in May 2019. This is her story.