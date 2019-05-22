© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Reflections in Black: Autherine Lucy Foster

KUAF | By Leigh Wood,
Raven Cook
Published May 22, 2019 at 12:01 PM CDT
Autherine-Lucy-1.jpg
Courtesy
/
University of Alabama
Autherine Lucy Foster speaking at the University of Alabama during the unveiling of a campus historical marker in her honor in 2017.

Born in Alabama in October 1929, Autherine Lucy Foster earned her bachelor's degree in English from Miles College in Fairfield in 1952 and, in 1956, became the first African American student to attend the University of Alabama. Lucy Foster was expelled weeks later after riots broke out when residents learned of her admission but eventually returned to graduate with a master's degree in 1992. She received an honorary doctorate from the school in May 2019. This is her story.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Reflections in Black
Leigh Wood
With 12 years of experience, Leigh has founded, organized and raised money for non-proifts ranging from small artists' collectives like Art Amiss to the international hunger relief group Heifer International. She worked as KUAF's Membership Director from 2006 to 2008, then moved to Austin, Texas, where she worked for KUT 90.5, Austin's public radio station, working in the Membership Department and coordinating the station's special events. From there, she moved to Little Rock, where she ran an artists' collective and eventually ended up at Heifer International, overseeing the organization's monthly giving program of more than 16,000 members, raising $2.5 million annually. She was thrilled, however, to return to Fayetteville in 2013 and to her position at KUAF. With the retirement of longtime manager Rick Stockdell, Leigh was promoted to the position of KUAF General Manager in 2019.
See stories by Leigh Wood
Raven Cook
Reflections in Black is a weekly segment on Ozarks at Large, hosted by Raven Cook. Reflections in Black is dedicated to exploring the legacy of Black Americans, both in the United States and around the globe, by providing resources for understanding and hope for all people.
See stories by Raven Cook
Related Content