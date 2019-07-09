Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Assessing the Events of the Fourth
Published July 9, 2019 at 1:21 PM CDT
John Brummett, political writer for the
, and Roby Brock, with our partner Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Talk Business and Politics , discuss two events that marked Fourth of July weekend: President Trump's "Salute to America" and the U.S. women's soccer team win at the World Cup.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
